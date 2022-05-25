HOUGHTON LAKE — The Pentwater golf team defeated McBain Northern Michigan Christian by 10 strokes on Tuesday as they played at Quest Golf Club in Houghton Lake.
Pentwater's Andrew Kolenda shot a 41 to take medalist honors. Tyler Douglas was second with a 44 and Hunter Cornelisse shot a 46 for third, with a chip-in.
Falcons Alivia Kolenda and Nathan Macher shot 48s and tied for seventh place.
"Special shout out to Jack Roberts for playing his first time as a top six on the team, sinking some really nice long putts," said Pentwater coach Alicia Kolenda.