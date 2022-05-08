MONTAGUE — The Pentwater golf team traveled to Montague to play in the Montague Invitational at Old Channel Trail on Friday and finished fifth in a strong field of a dozen teams.
Leading the Falcons was Alivia Kolenda with a 90.
"At one point she was in fifth place overall. Struggling with the wind the last few holes she finished 18th with a 90," said Pentwater coach Alicia Kolenda.
Freshman Mikey Carlson was 20th with a 91 and sophomore Hunter Cornelisse was tied for 21st with Jake VanderWilk from Hart and two other golfers with a 92.
Hart's Chance Alvesteffer, a senior, shot a 93 for a tie with Pentwater's Andrew Kolenda and three others.
Pirate Kohen Porter shot a 97 for a tie for 35th. Teammate Benjamin Lipps was tied for 42nd for a 104 and Pentwater freshman was tied for 46th with a 106.
"We are so proud of our teams finish of fifth today. There was some incredible athletes from all down the lakeshore," commented Kolenda.
Team Results: 1-Lowell 327, 2-Whitehall 349, 3-Montague 350, 3-Spring Lake 350, 5-Pentwater 366, 6-North Muskegon 368, 7-Hart 386, 8-Montague JV 400, 9-Muskegon Catholic 406, 10-Newaygo 422, 11-Shelby 431, 12-Whitehall JV 451.