MEARS — Pentwater golf hosted a three-team match with Saugatuck and Montague's junior varsity at Golden Sands Golf Course on Thursday and battled to the finish and second place, losing to Saugatuck by just one stroke.
Saugatuck had a team score of 155, Pentwater was second with 156 and Montague's JV team was third with 207.
The Falcon's Drew Kolenda led the way and missed medalist honors by just one stroke. Drew Kolenda golfed a 35 and took second place overall. Alivia Kolenda and Nathan Macher tied for fourth with scores of 38. Hunter Cornelisse golfed a 44, good for eighth place.
"What a beautiful day to play. Mikey Carlson (46) in 10th place and Aubriana Foster (56) also had very good rounds," said Pentwater coach Alicia Kolenda. "(This) home match…was the closest match of the season. Battling every hole, we ended up missing first by just one stroke to Saugatuck."