MESICK — Pentwater outshot Mesick and Bear Lake at Antioch Hills Golf Club in Mesick on Tuesday and in the process, took six of the top 10 places at the golf match.
Pentwater sophomore Mikey Carlson finished as the meet medalist with 41 strokes. Seniors Elias Marjasalo and Andrew Kolenda each shot 42 to tie for second and secure the top three places for Pentwater.
Bear Lake's top golfer was Connor Wojciechowski in fourth with a 43 and Mesick's Diego Ham shot 49 for eighth place.
The Falcons' Hunter Cornelisse and Nathan Macher tied for fifth place with 45 strokes, Alivia Kolenda shot 48 for seventh place.
Manistee Catholic Central's Graace Kidd finished with a 75 and Taylor Esiline shot a 77.
Team Results: Pentwater 170, Mesick 239, Bear Lake 261.