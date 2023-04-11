PENTWATER — Pentwater’s golf team took seven of the top eight places and defeated Mesick and Bear Lake in a golf jamboree at Golden Sands Golf Course on Tuesday.
Medalist honors went to Pentwater senior Andrew Kolenda, shooting a 35. Elias Marjasalo and Hunter Cornelisse each shot 39 for a tie at second place.
Mesick’s Diego Ham shot a 42 to take fourth place. Pentwater junior Alivia Kolenda had a 43, good for fifth and Bode Powell and Mikey Carlson of Pentwater each recorded a 45 to tie for sixth place and Nathan Macher hit a 46 for eighth place.
Team Scores: Pentwater 156, Bear Lake 234, Mesick 239.