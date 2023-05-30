TWIN LAKE — Pentwater’s golf team was oh, so close, to qualifying as a team at the MHSAA Division 4 regionals held at Stonegate Golf Club on Tuesday, coming just two strokes from placing in the top three and sending the team to state.
The top three teams moving on to the MHSAA State Finals at Bedford Valley Golf Course in Battle Creek on June 9 and 10 are Grandville Calvin Christian, Northern Michigan Christian and Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian.
Along with the team members of the top three placing teams, the top three individuals not on one of the top three teams also qualify and for Pentwater, that means two Falcons qualified.
Seniors Andrew Kolenda and Elias Marjasalo each shot an 86 to tie for seventh place and a trip to Battle Creek. Cash Rosum, a freshman from Frankfort, was the third individual to qualify.
Also competing for the Falcons at the regional tournament were Alivia Kolenda, scoring a 98, Hunter Cornelisse with an even 100 strokes and Nathan Macher with a 102.
Team Scores: Grandville Calvin Christian 334, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 344, Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian 368, Pentwater 370, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 371, Frankfort 375, Manton 382, Onekama 389, Muskegon Catholic 411, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart Academy 412, Farwell 435, Holton 446, McBain 465, Mesick 490, Hesperia 513.