PENTWATER — The Pentwater golf team hosted Fruitport Calvary Christian and two Ludington junior varsity teams and won the event with an overall score of 156 to 183 by Ludington.
Medalist honors went to Pentwater junior Andrew Kolenda with a 36, followed by teammate Alivia Kolenda with a 38. Pentwater also secured the third and fourth places with sophomore Hunter Cornelisse with 40 strokes and freshman Mikey Carlson with 42.
Ludington's Luke Hackert and David Reisterer each had a 43 and led the Orioles, tying for fifth place.
Fruitport Calvary Christian's Xander Ferguson and Pentwater's Nathan Macher each had a 44 and tied for seventh.
Tied for ninth were Ludington's Ethan Harvey and Pentwater's Tyler Douglas, shooting 46 each. In 11th place were Levi Laman and Ryan Millspaugh of Ludington shot 47 and Rajkaran Grewal from Fruitport Calvary Christian, Aubriana Foster of Pentwater and Andrew Barz of Ludington all shot 49's for 13th place.
Team Results: 1-Pentwater 156. 2-Ludington JV A 183. 3-Ludington JV B 199. 4-Fruitport Calvary Christian 219.