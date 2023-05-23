MEARS — Golf teams from Oceana County came together on Tuesday to compete in the Oceana County Cup at the par-66 Golden Sands Golf Course with Pentwater running away as the champion, distancing the team from runner up Shelby by 90 strokes.
The Falcons shot 299 as a team, Shelby was second in 389 and Hart was third with 403 shots.
Pentwater senior Elias Marjasalo was meet medalist with a 72. Pentwater took the top seven spots in the Cup with Hunter Cornelisse shooting a 74, Andrew Kolenda a 75, Alivia Kolenda a 78, Nathan Macher 84, Jack Roberts 89 and Tyler Douglas a 90.
Hart's Ayden Dodge, a freshman, broke the Pentwater streak by shooting a 91 for eighth place, followed by another Pentwater player, freshman Bode Powell with a 94.
Shelby took 10th and 11th place when senior Carson Claeys had 95 strokes and junior Ignacio Ortiz shot a 96. Senior Bishop Lee tied for 13th with a 98 and Mason Garcia finished with an even 100 strokes.
Hesperia's top golfer was freshman Alex Scott with a 97, followed by two additional Hesperia freshmen who tied for 18th, Eli Edens and Logan Kammer who shot 109s.
Next up for Pentwater's golf team is the MHSAA golf regional, hosted by Muskegon Catholic at Stonegate Golf Club in Twin Lake, on May 30. Hart and Shelby will play on Tuesday in Division 4 Regional play at Red Hawk Golf Club in East Tawas.
Team Results: Pentwater 299, Shelby 389, Hart 403, Pentwater (2) 411, Hesperia 428, Hart (2) 505.