BENONA TOWNSHIP — Four local golf teams descended on Benona Shores Golf Course on Thursday for the Benona Invitational, with Pentwater the overall winner by 25 strokes and Ludington with a third place finish.
Pentwater's team had 300 strokes, to Whitehall's 325 and Ludington's 326. Andrew Kolenda of Pentwater was the meet medalist with a round of 69. North Muskegon's Avery Freeland was second, shooting a 70.
Along with Andrew Kolenda's low score, Pentwater had an additional five golfers in the top 10. Elias Marjasalo shot a 76 followed by Alivia Kolenda (77), Hunter Cornelisse (78), Nathan Macher (78), Tyler Douglas (79).
Ludington's Brayden Feyers tied for sixth place with a 78, and David Reisterer shot an 81.
Ludington's additional finishers were Luke Hackert (82), Jack Johnson (85), Maks Flanery (94) and Charles Gamble (101).
Leading Mason County Central was Wyatt Green with a 91, followed by Bryce Thurow with a 94, Ryan Budzynski shooting a 96, Dakota Sterley a 97 and Chase Wood shooting 102. Joey Lund also competed but was unable to finish his round.
Ty Thomas shot a 97 for Hart to lead his team. Nikolas Michael scored a 99 and Jack Thompson and Braydan Baron each shot a 103. Braydan Baron and Zane Thomas each shot a 119, and Zachary Pierce was in at 120.
Pentwater took two teams to the invitational on Thursday, with the second team finishing in ninth place with 372 strokes. Scores for team members on Pentwater 2 team include Tyler Douglas (79), Aubriana Foster (91), Jack Roberts (98), Bode Powell (104), Aiden Henry (105) and Isabel Lopez (140). Carmen Garceran also shot for Pentwater and had 129 strokes.
On Friday, Pentwater hosts Hart at 9 a.m. and Mason County Central travels to the Wildcat Invitational at Old Channel Trail for a 9 a.m. start.
Team Scores: Pentwater 300, Whitehall 325, Ludington 326, Muskegon Catholic Central 331, North Muskegon 332, Mason County Central 378, Pentwater#2 372, Hart 402, Montague 423.