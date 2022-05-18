BEAR LAKE — The Pentwater golf team placed five golfers in the top seven and captured the West Michigan D League title on Tuesday at Bear Lake.
The conference champions had a team score of 382 and clearly outdistanced runner-up Manistee Catholic Central with a 451. Mesick was third with 568.
“I’m so proud of every single golfer on the team. They each have been learning every match to improve and flight through many obstacles,” said Pentwater golf coach Alicia Kolenda.
Earning medalist honors at the conference championship was Pentwater junior Andrew Kolenda with a 90. Sophomore Alivia Kolenda shot a 93 for the Falcons and freshman Nathan Macher had a 94, for third. Freshman Mikey Carlson had 105 for fifth and Hunter Cornelisse had 114 strokes for seventh. Tyler Douglas, a freshman from Pentwater, was in a tie for eighth place with a 115.
Manistee Catholic’s top finisher was Brendan McComb, a senior, who shot a 95, followed by Matthew Gunia with 112, good for sixth place, and in a tie for eighth, was Mallory Meikle with a 115. Noah Popielarz took 12th place with a 129.
First Team All-Conference: Andrew Kolenda, PHS; Alivia Kolenda, PHS; Nathan Macher, PHS; Brendon McComb, MCC; Mikey Carlson, PHS.
Second Team All-Conference: Hunter Cornelisse, PHS; Tyler Douglas, PHS; Mallory Meikle, MCC; Mathew Gunia, MCC; Katelynn Sexton, Mesick.
Honorable Mention: Andrew Spensor, Mesick; Noah Popielarz, MCC.