MANISTEE — Pentwater golf traveled to Manistee Catholic on Thursday for a Western Michigan D League Jamboree and won with a low score of 181.
The Falcons outdistanced the Sabers by 17 strokes, followed by Mesick with 211.
Medalist honors, with a 42, went to senior Alex Shriver of Manistee Caholic. Shriver was followed by a trio of Pentwater golfers, sophomore Hunter Cornelisse shooting a 44, freshman Mikey Carlson shooting a 45 and sophomore Alivia Kolenda with a 45. Brendan McComb, a senior from Manistee Catholic, tied with Kolenda, with a 45.
Junior Andrew Kolenda rounded out Pentwater's team scoring by placing sixth with a 47. The Sabers' Mallory Meikle and Matthew Gunia rounded out Manistee Catholic's scoring with a 50 and a 61, respectfully.