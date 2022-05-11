MESICK — The Pentwater golfers traveled to Mesick to play in the nine hole Western Michigan D League scramble on Tuesday and took first place with a team score of 173.
Tyler Douglas was medalist with a birdie and four pars, scoring a 41, five over par. Drew Kolenda was second with a 42, including five par holes. Nathan Macher took the third team score with a 44, Hunter Cornelisse had a 46 to round out the team scoring.
"Mikey Carlson (47) scored a nice birdie on No. 2 (hole)," said Pentwater coach Alicia Kolenda. "Aubriana Foster and Jack Roberts also won their scramble match."