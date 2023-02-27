WALKERVILLE — After leading for all but the last 30 seconds of the game, Pentwater was unable to convert on a couple opportunities to score in the final seconds of the game and lost the Division 4 district contest to host Walkerville, 26-24.

The Falcons (8-14) took the early lead in the first quarter, 11-5, and increased it to 19-10 at halftime, but Walkerville (4-18) got two of those points back in the third quarter when it outscored Pentwater, 6-4.

But it was the fourth quarter that turned the tide for the Wildcats as they outscored Pentwater, 10-1, to win the district game by two points.

“I thought when we switched to a full-court man-to-man we turned the tide,” said Walkerville coach Marc Pascavis. “The girls worked hard. Once we got within three or four points… the girls began to believe they could do this.”

Pentwater started the fourth quarter up by seven, but scored the only point of the quarter at the 5:15 mark and were 1-of-6 from the free throw line in the quarter.

In the meantime, Walkerville hit on one free throw at 5:40, scored a basket at 5:04 and hit for a 3-pointer at 4:37, bringing the Wildcats within two points, 24-22.

With 1:23 remaining on the clock, Davis hit a field goal to tie the game and with just 29.6 seconds in the game, Heaven Rodriguez hit for 2-points to give Walkerville the first lead of the game.

Pentwater had two more opportunities to tie the game, with a pair of free throws and with a steal at half court in the waning seconds of the game, but the buzzer sounded and Pentwater could not get close enough on the drive to take the shot, ending Pentwater’s season.

“Offensively, we were very stagnant,” said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton. “We were very short-handed tonight, our bench was super short. I had two of my main scorers missing tonight in Aubrie (Adams) and Ava (Johnson). Missing those two was a huge hole to fill on short notice. The girls played hard.”

Despite being ahead most of the game, the Falcons struggled with turnovers, committing 27 of them throughout the game and were a dismal two for 11 from the free throw line.

“I thought we moved the ball around well tonight,” added Gorton. “I thought we got really good looks, we just couldn’t convert on them.”

Pentwater’s Richison had five steals, four assists and five rebounds for Pentwater. Teammates Audrey Kieda and MacKenna Hasil each had seven rebounds, and Hasil had three steals. Charlie Swanger had six rebounds and two blocked shots while Sam Schaefer had six rebounds and one blocked shot.

Walkerville’s Jehara Davis led all scorers on Monday with 13 points, five came in the fourth quarter. Heaven Rodriguez scored seven.

Leading Pentwater was Sam Schaefer with 10 points, and MacKenna Hasil added six.

Walkerville will move on to play McBain Northern Michigan Christian at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the district semifinal game.

PENTWATER (24)

Richison 2 0-3 4, Sayles 0 0-2 0, Kieda 0 1-2 1, Schaefer 5 0-0 10, M.Sayles 1 1-2 3, Hasil 3 0-2 6. Totals: 11 2-11 24.

WALKERVILLE (26)

Conkle 1 0-0 2, M.Garrett 0 1-2 1, M.Rodriguez 1 0-0 3, H.Rodriguez 3 0-0 7, Davis 6 1-6 13. Totals: 11 2-8 26.

Pentwater 11 8 4 1 — 24

Walkerville 5 5 6 10 — 26

3 point goals—Walkerville (2): M.Rodriguez, H.Rodriguez. Total fouls—Pentwater 7, Walkerville 12. Fouled out—Walkerville: H.Rodriguez. Technical fouls—none.