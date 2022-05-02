PENTWATER — Pentwater and Mason County Central engaged in an old fashioned pitching duel on Monday in a non-conference softball doubleheader at Pentwater and each team came away with a one-run victory.

Game one went to the Falcons, 2-1, while game two was won by the Spartans, 3-2.

Mikaylyn Kenney got the win in game one, pitching six innings, striking out 11 batters and walking two while giving up just one hit, according to the Falcons’ scorebook. Wren Nelson took the loss for the Spartans. She struck out 11 and allowed two hits over six innings, according to Central’s scorebook.

Pentwater was home team in game one and was down, 1-0, going in to the bottom of the sixth when Kenney started the inning with a single, stole second and advanced to third base on a wild pitch.

“Mandi Sayles laid down a beautiful bunt, allowing Kenney to score,” said Pentwater coach Steve Rossiter.

Mandi Sayles ended up on first base and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Then Marrisa Sayles put the ball in to play, allowing Mandi Sayles to score the winning run and secure the victory.

Nelson joined Jessica Gerbers and Geralyn Soberalski each had hits.

“We put the ball quite a bit,” Blake said, “but they were making outs. We had a couple of hits. We hit the ball a lot but right at them.”

In game two, Pentwater (7-3) had a 1-0 lead after the third inning, but committed errors in the 4th inning to allow three runs to score by the Spartans.

“(We) did not give up, even loading the bases in the top of the sixth inning, but we were only able to score one run, falling 3-2,” said Rossiter.

“Twice in that second game, they had the bases loaded with one or no outs and (Nelson) pitched right out of it,” Blake said. “Riley Mast had one of the most awesome unassisted double plays. There was a runner on first, and a girl hit a ball. It was a line drive, knee high, right over the base. She reached out and snagged it and turned around to tag the girl out to get us out of the inning.”

Kenney took the loss in game two, pitching five innings, striking out another 11 batters, walking one and giving up four hits, according to Pentwater’s scorebook. Nelson earned the win, allowing six hits and two walks with eight strikeout over six innings, according to Central’s scorebook.

Mandi Sayles had a double in the game and Kenney added a single for Pentwater. Central’s Alex Luttrell went 2-for-2 with an RBI single and a run. Maxie Green had a single and a run. Nelson hit a triple with an RBI and a run.

Pentwater is back on the diamond on Thursday when it hosts Manistee Catholic. Central plays again on Wednesday when it hosts Shelby.