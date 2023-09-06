MESICK — Several area cross country teams competed at the WMD Jamboree in Mesick, with both the boys and girls teams from Pentwater doing well.
The Pentwater boys finished second with 46 team points, finishing second behind Mesick, who had 54 points. The Pentwater girls finished in first place with 42 points as a team.
“Super excited that I was able to run all 18 of my varsity runners,” Pentwater coach Erika Fatura said.
Mason County Eastern also competed in the jamboree. The boys finished in third with 34 points, and the girls finished in second with 17 points.
“I was really happy with the guys tonight because of their grouping,” Mason County Eastern coach Ben Knizacky said. “Our (number) 1-5 runners had a 71-second spread. Our times were not great times, as it was raining, but 71 seconds is great.”
For the Pentwater boys, Abe VanDunien finished in first place with a time of 16:56.21. Luke Niedzielski finished in fifth place with a time of 18:24.09 for MCE.
“Very exciting to see (VanDunien) go neck and neck with Kyle Redman from Mesick,” Fatura said. “It was an all-out sprint at the end. Super fun to see Abe win. He was happy with how he ran.”
For the MCE girls, Lauren Niedziekski finished in second place with a time of 22:09.28. Pentwater’s Bailey Case ran a 25:07.91 to finishing in eighth place.
“The girls did well, they packed well,” Knizacky commented. “Our goal tonight was to close in on the three pretty good runners from Bear Lake.”
The Lakers’ Addy Zeller was the race winner, running in 22:01.36.
Girls team results: Mason County Eastern 17, Pentwater 42
Pentwater girls: 8-Bailey Case, 25:07.91. 12-Abby Hughes, 26:20.21. 19-Ireland Breitner, 29:43.08. 21-Lily Smith, 30:34.41. 22-Lauren Davis, 30:57.54. 24-Charlie Swanger, 31:44.73. 29-AnnaViolet Jeruzal, 33:31.36. 30-Makenna Hasil, 40:02.83. 31-Aubrianna Foster, 43:06.77.
Mason County Eastern girls: 2-Lauren Niedziekski, 22:09.28. 6-Brailyn Johnson, 23:09.89. 7-Lucy Shoup, 23:44.54. 9-Addison Malburg, 25:09.21. 10-Olivia Wing, 25:31.44. 15-Isabella Gulembo, 27:39.19. 23-Elena Hopkins, 31:22.76. 25-Brianna Hasenbank, 32:07.05. 27-Kennedy Tyler, 33:23.31.
Boys team results: Mason County Eastern 34, Pentwater 46, Mesick 54
Mason County Eastern boys: 5-Luke Niedzielski, 18:24.09. 8-Peter Hybza, 18:45.80. 9-Milo Shoup, 19:07.60. 10-Henry Malburg, 19:09.23. 11-Grayson Hoeflinger, 19:35.28. 12-Clay Shoup, 20:15.34. 13-Ronald Hasenbank, 20:21.35. 16-Afton Shoup, 20:56.66. 17-Cy Kosmowski, 20:57.11. 24-Devin Swinehart, 22:27.42. 31-Daniel Bothwell, 23:55.05. 34-Riley Sturgeon, 25:08.85.
Pentwater boys: 1-Abe VanDunien, 16:56.21. 6-Mitchell Daniels, 18:31.84. 14-Wyatt Roberts, 20:22.25. 19-Ben Merten, 21:24.81. 21-Bode Powell, 22:06.23. 25-Tyler Douglas, 22:32.28. 32-Nathan Macher, 24:05.20.
Walkerville boys: 15-Aaron Mascorro, 20:24.62.