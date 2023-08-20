With nine new athletes out for the boys and girls Pentwater cross country teams, coach Erika Fatura, in her ninth year of coaching the Falcons, is looking forward to the mix of experience and those new to the sport.
“I am so excited to have an amazing mix of seasoned athletes, as well as new athletes. I have six seniors on the team who provide amazing leadership,” said Fatura.
Pentwater has nine boys and nine girls this season.
“With nine girls on the team, we will definitely be able to score. Often times, just that is a success. I am excited to see what the girls team can do this year,” Fatura commented.
New to cross country this season are Aubriana Foster, Charlie Swanger, Lily Smith, Bailey Case, Anaviolet Jeruzal, Nathan Macher, Tyler Douglas, Alden Grondsma and Michael Smith.
“It has been really fun to already see them improving and finding some success,” Fatura said.
The Falcons’ boys qualified for state as a team last season and return five of those runners.
“It’s no secret we hope to get back to Brooklyn again this year,” indicated Fatura.
“Our pre-season has been the most successful as I have seen in my nine years of coaching cross country,” Fatura commented.
She is excited to see times in the first race as many of athletes ran many miles on their own over the summer and participated in the school’s conditioning workouts.
Pentwater graduated four seniors, Anna VanDuinen, Evalena Jeruzal, Eli Powers and James Davis.
“They were all such great leaders, so there is no doubt they will be missed. However, I am confident this new group of seniors will be able to fill those roles,” Fatura said.
Returning seniors have been preparing for their senior season and have been putting in the time and miles, according to Fatura, especially Abe VanDuinen and Mitchel Daniels on the boys team.
“They know this is it for their high school cross country career and are ready to go out on top.”
Seniors on the girls team who have been driven to make this year their best one yet, according to Fatura, are Ireland Breitner, Mackenna Hasil and Abby Hughes.
Fatura will be sharing some of her athletes with other sports teams this fall as several are in dual sports.
“I admire their commitment to both teams. It is not easy… I am excited to have them on the team and know they provide value to both teams they are on,” she indicated.
Pentwater girls roster:
Seniors: Mackenna Hasil, Abby Hughes, Ireland Breitner and Aubriana Foster.
Sophomores: Lauren Davis and Charlie Swanger.
Freshmen: Lily Smith, Bailey Case and Anaviolet Jeruzal.
Pentwater boys roster:
Seniors: Mitchel Daniels and Abie VanDuinen.
Juniors: Nathan Macher and Tyler Douglas.
Sophomores: Bode Powell, Ben Merten, Alden Grondsma and Wyatt Roberts.
Freshman: Michael Smith.