PENTWATER — The Pentwater soccer team made short order of the Whitehall junior varsity team as the Falcons scored quickly and often in the first half, leading 5-0 at the intermission.
Pentwater added two goals in the second half for a 7-0 final victory.
Jonny Arnouts scored the first goal of the match, Will Werekema-Grondsma added three goals in the first half and Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr added one.
In the second half, Werkema-Grondsma added a fourth goal on the day and Gavi Olivarez finished off the scoring.
"(We) played great as a team tonight and adjusted well to the new formation that we threw at them," said Pentwater coach Stephen Rossiter.
Rossiter gave praise to Nathan Macher, Mandi Sayles, Trey Johnson, Nick Murphy, Werkema-Grondsma and Rollie Salgado, indicating they "all added quality minutes that assisted in (the) win."
Pentwater plays at 5 p.m. on Sept. 17 in Fruitport against Fruitport Calvary Christian.