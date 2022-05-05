PENTWATER — Pentwater jumped out to early leads in both softball games with Manistee Catholic Central and those early actions led to a pair of shutouts on Thursday, in Pentwater.
Mikaylyn Kenney had another great showing on the mound, pitching a pair of single-hit games while walking only one batter between the two games.
The Falcons grabbed a 9-0 lead after the first inning and and multiple hitters contributed to the offense. Crysta Cluchey and Bailee Hasil each had a single and a double, Kenney had a pair of doubles and a triple and Haidyn Adams, Mackenna Hasil, Maren Martinsen and Haley Powers all added singles.
Game two began with Pentwater jumping out to an 8-0 lead in the first inning, added six runs in the fourth and a final run in the fifth to earn the 15-0 victory.
Kenney pitched five innings, striking out 13, walking one and giving up one hit.
Multiple Falcons joined the hit parade with Crysta Cluchey hitting two singles and a triple, Mandi Sayles had a single and a triple, Kenney helped her cause by hitting an over the fence home run to center field and adding an inside-the-park home run, Hasil had a double, Adams had three singles, Marissa Sayles and Aubrie Adams both added singles.
Pentwater is now 9-3 overall and 6-2 in the Lakes 8 conference.
"The team played great, supported each other and really attacked the ball," said Pentwater coach Steve Rossiter.