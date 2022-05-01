BRETHREN — The Pentwater softball team competed in the 11th annual Brethren Softball Tournament on Saturday and went 2-0 in mercy-shortened games.
“Great teamwork was displayed (Saturday). (We) did all of the small things. They played clean defensively, communicated and kept each other up,” said Pentwater coach Steve Rossiter. “I am very proud of these girls and happy that we had the opportunity to play.”
Mikaylyn Kenney pitched a no-hitter in three innings, striking out seven without walking a batter. The Falcons scored seven runs in the first inning, leading to a 17-0 win after three.
Pentwater’s Crysta Cluchey was 2-for-2 at the plate with two singles, a walk and three runs scored. Kenney, Mandi Sayles and Marissa Sayles each added hits to the Falcon offense.
Next up for the Falcons was Hesperia. Pentwater scored nine runs in the second inning, one in the third and another in the fourth. The final score was 11-1, called under the mercy rule after five innings.
Kenney was again the winning pitcher, throwing all five innings, striking out 12, yielding two hits and again, walking no batters.
In game two, the Falcons were led offensively by Bailee Hasil, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and a single. Marissa Sayles was 2-for-2, and Kenney was 2-for-3. Mandi Sayles had a triple, Maren Martinsen had a double and Crysta Cluchey and Charlie Swanger each had a single.