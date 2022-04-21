PENTWATER — Pentwater's softball team dropped a pair of close games to Western Michigan D League foe Marion Thursday at home, 4-3 and 7-3.
In game one, Mikaylyn Kenney threw all six innings, struck out 10, walked two and gave up five hits in the loss.
Offensively, Mackenna Hasil hit a double, while Mandi Sayles, Bailee Hasil and Maren Martinsen each had singles.
"This was a true back-and-forth game. Unfortunately, Marion came out on top 4-3," said Pentwater coach Steve Rossiter.
Kenney pitched five innings, struck out six, walked three and allowed eight hits in game two.
Kenney had a home run and a double in game two and Mackenna Hasil and Bailee Hasil each added a single.
"Miscues and a couple of errors cost the Falcons the game…," commented Rossiter. "A few players were placed in new positions due to an illness and with that being said, I think we did well against what is probably going to be the team to beat this year in the WMD."