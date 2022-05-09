CUSTER — Pentwater traveled to town to take on Mason County Eastern and took both ends of a Western Michigan D League doubleheader on Monday, winning the first, 6-3, and the second, 11-1.

"The girls played well against a very good pitcher and had some productive at bats," Eastern coach Jake Smith said. The Cardinals kept the first game close.

Skylar Harry pitched six innings for Eastern, giving up 6 runs, 5 of them earned. She had 11 strikeouts, walked 13 and gave up one hit.

Pentwater's Mikaylyn Kenney threw six innings, striking out 19 batters, giving up one walk and two hits.

Offensively for Eastern, senior Corinna Hernandez was 2-for-3, with a home run and a double and scored two runs. Deanna Codman scored a run, and Keeli Johnson had two stolen bases.

In game two, Pentwater turned the tables and won a mercy-shortened game, 11-1.

Both teams stuck with the same pitchers in game two. Harry pitched for MCE, throwing four innings, giving up 11 runs, 10 earned, allowed two hits, struck out five and walked 12.

Kenney pitched five innings for Pentwater, striking out 11, walking two and giving up two hits.

"Crysta Cluchey had a great second game behind the plate, ending two innings on "strike 'em out, throw 'em out" at second," said Pentwater coach Steve Rossiter. Cluchey was able to complete the double play twice in game two.

"Hitting was a struggle today for the Falcons, but we were able to capitalize on some errors and walks allowing us to earn the two wins," he said.

Codman was on 1-for-2, as was Hernandez and Peyton Haynes had a walk and a run, while Ella Plyman had a walk.

"I was pleased overall with the girls tonight. For a young team, I thought the girls fought hard at the plate against a very good pitcher. The team has been improving and are starting to gain confidence on the field and at bat," Smith commented.