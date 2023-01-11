MESICK — The Pentwater girls basketball team played in Mesick on Wednesday and spotted the Bulldogs nearly a 20 point lead in the first quarter, a lead that proved to be too much to overcome as the Falcons dropped the West Michigan D League game, 43-21.

The Falcons knew they would face Mesick's guard, Kayla McCoy, and would need to find a way to slow her down, but her 15 points in the first quarter gave the Bulldogs the lead they needed to capture the win.

"Their guard, McCoy, came out white hot," said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton. "We knew going in she would be our focal point, but it took the girls about half a quarter to really realize how crucial it was to find a way to slow her down."

The Falcons had an uphill battle after being down 21-2 at the end of the first quarter.

"After that, we played them pretty close," added Gorton. "McCoy only got three to four points per quarter going forward."

Jocelyn Richison led Pentwater (2-8, 2-6 WMD) in total points with seven and added two steals. Audrey Kieda and MacKenna Hasil had four points each. Hasil had six rebounds and Kieda had four. Sam Schaefer had two points, two steals and three rebounds.

Mesick's McCoy led all scorers as she finished the game with 27. Kelsey Quiggin and Cassie Sexton chipped in with six a piece for Mesick (4-6, 4-4 WMD).

Pentwater returns to the basketball court on Friday when they host the Panthers of Baldwin in a WMD match-up.

PENTWATER (21)

Richison 2 0-0 4, Sayles 1 1-4 3, Kieda 2 0-4 4, Schaefer 1 0-0 2, Green 0 2-2 2, Davis 0 0-2 0, Sayles 1 0-0 2, Hasil 2 0-0 4. Totals: 9 3-12 21.

MESICK (43)

Quiggin 3 0-1 6, Sexton 2 1-5 6, Lagrow 1 0-0 2, Milliron 1 0-0 2, McCoy 10 2-2 27. Totals: 17 3-8 43.

Pentwater;2;4;6;9;—;21

Mesick;21;5;10;7;—; 43

3-point goals—Pentwater (1): Richison. Mesick (6): Sexton, McCoy 5. Total fouls—Pentwater 12, Mesick 17. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.