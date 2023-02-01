WALKERVILLE — Pentwater and Walkerville knotted the score at 31-31 at halftime of the boys basketball game in Walkerville on Wednesday, but Pentwater came out strong in the second half to finish strong with a 66-48 win in the Western Michigan D League.

Pentwater (4-10, 4-6 WMD) had an even scoring attack throughout the game and added 18 points in the third to outscore Walkerville (1-11, 1-9 WMD) by seven and by 11 in the fourth.

"In the second half the team started to play from the heart," said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera. "Hustle and discipline kicked in, and Kaleb Brown led the charge, having a career high night with 21 points…"

Along with Brown's game-high 21 points, including 12 in the third quarter, Mikey Carlson added 15 and Jonny Arnouts scored 10 for the Falcons.

Walkerville was led by Collin Chase with 16 points, Zeontae DeLaPez with 14 and Conner Shafer with 10.

Arnouts also contributed with seven assists, nine rebounds and five steals. Carlson had 11 rebounds for a double-double and 2 assists and Will Werkema-Grondsma pulled down nine rebounds and dished out three assists for Pentwater.

Pentwater is back on the basketball court on Friday when it hosts to Brethren in another WMD game.

PENTWATER (66)

Arnouts 2 5-5 10, Werkema-Grondsma 2 2-2 7, Carlson 5 3-5 15, Johnson 0 1-2 1, Brown 10 0-0 21, Macher 3 1-2 8, Davis 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 12-16 66.

WALKERVILLE (48)

Chase 5 3-6 16, Shafer 4 1-2 10, Santilla-Lopez 1 0-0 3, Oomen 1 1-2 3, De LaPaz 7 0-1 14, Lopez 1 0-3 2. Totals: 19 5-14 48.

Pentwater;12;19;18;17;—;66

Walkerville;13;18;11;6;—;48

3-point goals—Pentwater (6): Carlson 2, Arnouts, Werkema Grondsma, Brown, Macher. Walkerville (5): Chase 3, Shafer, Santilla-Lopez. Total fouls—Pentwater 10, Walkerville 13. Fouled out—Pentwater: Arnouts. Technical fouls—Pentwater: Johnson.