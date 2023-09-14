WALKERVILLE — With the way the match started, one would have expected Walkerville to run away with it, but in reality, the exact opposite happened.
The Pentwater volleyball team defeated Walkerville, 3-1, in a West Michigan D-League match on Thursday at Walkerville High School.
The Wildcats started the first set on a 17-1 run. Pentwater was all out of sorts at the start.
“The players are going through a lot,” Pentwater coach Kelly Pascavis said. “We lost a player recently, so we did have to pull up a new player. So it was a transition and something new.”
For the most part, the Falcons dominated from there. They rallied and made the first set close, dropping it 21-25.
“They just pulled it together and came together as a team and my leaders stepped up and took charge of the court,” Pascavis said.
Pentwater won the next three sets, 25-17, 25-14, and 25-15 to win the game.
“They just had a lot of adrenaline and they were keeping it together and talking and we were on a serving streak,” Walkerville coach Olivia Prado said. “Our serving was really on tonight. We just had a really tougher go on a really long serving streak and it was hard for Pentwater to receive for a while.”
Pentwater’s Addison Bringdahl left the game in the third set with an injury. Pascavis said she could have a concussion.
Given how small the team is to begin with — they only dressed eight players for this game — Pascavis said this could be a challenge the rest of the season, especially if Bringdahl has to miss any time.
“We’re gonna send her home and have her get looked at,” she said. “Losing another player is going to be a challenge. I have a very young (junior varsity) team with all eighth graders and two freshmen, so pulling up a player to the varsity level will be challenging thing for us.
As for the Wildcats, they’ve had a few players join late. Prado said the team should get better the more they play.
“I think they’re just kind if starting to get onto the mojo of varsity level,” Prado said. “We’re excited for what we have coming up.”
The Falcons are now 2-2 overall and 2-0 in conference play. They’ll host Marion next Thursday at 6 p.m.
Walkerville is now 1-4 overall and 1-1 in conference play. They’ll travel to Marion on Tuesday.