MEARS — The Pentwater golf team made short order of the competitors at Golden Sands Golf Course on Tuesday, taking the top eight of 10 places at the meet.
Pentwater’s Alivia Kolenda and Elias Marjasalo tied for first place, carding 38s for the Falcons. One stroke behind were Hunter Cornelisse and Mikey Carlson with 39 strokes and a tie for third.
“(We) dropped our team score by two from last week,” said Pentwater coach Alicia Kolenda.
Mesick’s Diego Ham shot 40 for fifth place before three more Falcons took sixth through eighth place. Nathan Macher shot 41, Andrew Kolenda, 44 and Tyler Douglas a 45.
Bear Lake’s Connor Wojciechowski shot a 47 to lead the Lakers on Tuesday and Elizabeth Logan shot a 79 to lead Manistee Catholic Central.
Pentwater is back on the course on April 25 when they host Manistee Catholic at 4 p.m.
Only two schools were able to field enough players to score as a team. Pentwater won the team event with 154 points to Mesick’s 228 points and second place.