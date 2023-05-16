PENTWATER — The West Michigan D League held the conference tournament at Golden Sands Golf Course in Mears on Tuesday and the Falcons ran away from the field, outscoring the rest by 122 strokes.
Pentwater’s golfers took the first six places, led by senior Elias Marjasalo, who shot a 73 and was meet medalist.
Senior Andrew Kolenda was second for Pentwater with a 78, Hunter Cornelisse, a junior, shot a 79 to pull in third place, sophomore Nathan Macher and junior Alivia Kolenda tied for fourth with 82 and Tyler Douglas, a sophomore, was sixth with 84 strokes.
While Manistee Catholic Central did not have enough golfers to score as a team, Grace Kidd led the Sabers with a 116 and 17th place. Elizabeth Logan and Taylor Esiline both shot 129 for Catholic.
Team Results: Pentwater 312, Mesick 434, Bear Lake 443.