BEAR LAKE — Pentwater traveled to Bear Lake on Tuesday to compete at Bear Lake Highlands Golf Course and took the first five places, led by junior, Hunter Cornelisse with a round of 39 strokes.
Pentwater had a team total of 164 strokes, Mesick was second with 219 and Bear Lake in third with 232.
The Falcons' Andrew Kolenda shot a 40, Alivia Kolenda a 42, Tyler Douglas ended the round with a 43 and Elias Marjasaio had 44 strokes.
Pentwater's Nathan Macher shot a 49, Bode Powell a 57, Jack Roberts 59, Isabel Lopez 68, Aiden Henry 70 and Sam Gaylard 80.
Manistee Catholic Central had two juniors participating in the event: Elizabeth Logan and Grace Kidd, shooting rounds of 71 and 72, respectively.