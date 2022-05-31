PENTWATER — Pentwater’s Mikaylyn Kenney was more perfect than perfect when she blanked Brethren in the opening game of a Western Michigan D League doubleheader Tuesday afternoon in Pentwater.

Kenney struck out all nine batter she faced for a 15-0, three-inning perfect game. In the nightcap, the Falcons won, 19-1.

The Falcons jumped out early to gain the lead in game one, scoring two runs in the first inning, adding five in the second and eight in the third to complete the 15-0 victory.

Offensively, Kenney had a single and a double to lead her team. Crysta Cluchey added a double while Mandi Sayles, Kenna Hasil, Marissa Sayles, Maren Martinsen and Haley Powers each had a single.

Kenney also took the mound in the second game, pitching three innings, striking out seven, allowing three hits without issuing even one walk and earned the win.

Pentwater was up 1-0 after the first inning, added eight runs in the second and 10 in the third. The Bobcats hit a double to centerfield and a couple miscues by Pentwater allowed Brethren to score a run, but that was all they would get as Pentwater won 19-1.

Kenney and Cluchey each had two singles to lead offensively. Marissa Sayles, Haidyn Adams and Charlie Swanger each added a single hit in the second game.

The Falcons finish the regular season with a 17-3 overall record and an 8-2 WMD record.

Pentwater plays at 2 p.m. on Friday when they take on White Cloud in an MHSAA Division 4 district in Holton.