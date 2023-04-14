BUCKLEY — After standing for 57 years, the Pentwater 1,600-meter record owned by Joe Gebott set in 1966 at 4:42, was broken by Abe VanDuinen, running a 4:40.48 at the Buckley Track and Field Invitational on Friday.
“Abe has been working to beat the record since last year’s state finals,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. “He has gotten so close and finally tonight, he broke a record that has stood for 57 years.”
Gebott’s record was the second oldest school record at Pentwater. The oldest was set in 1962 in the pole vault by David Maynard when he cleared 10 feet.
While the record breaking performance in the 1,600 was impressive, VanDuinen was also involved in another amazing race, the 3,200. VanDuinen and Mason County Eastern’s Alex Tyndall ran a neck and neck race for two miles, according to Fatura. In the end, VanDuinen won the race in 10:24.81 and Alex Tyndall crossed the line at 10:25.01.
“These two have so much mutual respect for each other,” said Fatura. “At the end of the race they were congratulating each other. It was a great race.”
Mason County Eastern tied Buckley in the boys division for the win with 95 points each. Grand Traverse Academy followed with 86.5, Frankfort 66, McBain 62, Pentwater 41, Mesick 24, North Trails 21.5, Brethren 19, Leland 12, Suttons Bay 4.
Eastern’s Dakota Matzen won the 400 in a PR 53.45, Nathan Wing set a PR in the 300 with a time of 2:04.27 to win and Jude Mickevich threw the discus 122 feet, seven inches to win.
Matzen also finished second in the 100 with an 11.75 and in the 200, running 24.35. Wing and Tyndall were running the 1,600 with VanDuinen and finished second and third at 4:52.66 and 4:55.81. Just over 15 seconds separated those first three places in the mile run.
Along with Mickevich’s win in the discus, he placed third in the shot put with a PR of 36-0.
“We had a lot of PRs today, but one that stands out is our freshman hurdler, Ben Merten, who ran a 49.06 in the 300 hurdles,” Fatura said. “Will Werkema-Grondsma has decided he likes the high jump and had a PR 5-8, good for third.”
Pentwater’s Lane Rood turned in a second place finish in the 400 with a time of 56.96 and had a PR in the 100 with an 11.92.
“We had a fantastic meet,” Fatura commented. “So much positive energy today. I am super proud of the team.”
Frankfort won the girls meet with 131 points, followed by McBain with 98.5, Grand Traverse Academy with 82, Buckley 71.5, Brethren 47, Mason County Eastern 38, Leland 28, Forest Area 11, Pentwater 8, North Trails 8, Suttons Bay 2, Mesick 2.
“I was missing five girls, some were out of town, some sick and some had college activities,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky. “We really couldn’t run some of the races because we didn’t have enough numbers.”
Eastern’s sophomore Payton Haynes ran 17.17 in the 100 hurdles to win and was third in 56.03 in the 300 hurdles. Haynes also won the pole vault with a PR 9-7 and broke her own school record in the process.
“Payton is getting close to clearing 10-0 in the pole vault,” said Knizacky. “She had to get used to a new pole tonight.”
Isabella Gulembo took a pair of sixth place finishes in the 200 (29.57) and the 400 (1:07.38) for Eastern.
Pentwater’s Anna VanDuinen was third in the 3,200 with a time of 14:07.05 and had a 6:30.83 in the 1,600 for a season record.
In the field events, Eastern’s Keeli Johnson threw 82-9 in the discus and Elena Buss jumped 4-6 in the high jump.
“I’m pretty proud of the guys team because we don’t have that many boys and we had some sore muscles from running hard on Wednesday,” Knizacky said. “There were some good races, it was a good night.”
“We were scheduled to compete on Saturday, but after seeing how many teams were at the Buckley meet and knowing we would get back late, we backed out,” Knizacky continued. “We have had a couple tough meets already this week.”
Both Pentwater and Mason County Eastern compete next at Brethren in the first West Michigan Jamboree track meet of the season on Wednesday.