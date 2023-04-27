FREMONT — The West Michigan Conference Rivers Division held a Jamboree on Thursday at Waters Edge Golf Course in Fremont, and the Ravenna Bulldogs were victorious over North Muskegon by one shot, 189-190.
Mason County Central finished fifth with 213 strokes and Hart was in sixth with 219. Junior Logan Pike of North Muskegon won medalist honors by two strokes when he shot a 40.
Central’s top finishers were Dakota Sterley and Ryan Budzynski with 52 strokes and a four-way tie for 15th place. Wyatt Green tied for 20th with a 54, Bryce Thurow shot a 55, good for a tie for 23rd, Joey Lund shot 56 and Chase Wood, 61.
Hart’s Bryce Jorissen shot 51, the low score for Hart, and tied Hesperia’s Eli Edens for 13th place. Zane Thomas shot 54 and tied for 20th, Josue Salgado hit 55 strokes and tied for 23rd. Nikolas Michael Jr. hit a 59, Braydan Baron shot 61 and Ayden Dodge came in with a 62.