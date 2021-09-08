Football is so strongly steeped in tradition, particularly at the high school and college level. On Friday, Manistee and Ludington football teams will suit up for the 144th meeting between the two teams at 7 p.m. in Manistee.

This rivalry is No. 2 in the State of Michigan in total games played between two schools. Only Negaunee and Ishpeming have a longer streak at 148.

Ludington leads the series at 70 wins, 62 losses and 11 ties. Last year’s loss to Manistee on Ludington’s home field and by one point left a sting in the air for the LHS seniors and this year’s team is eager to play hard and win the traveling trophy, the “Dad’s Trophy” back.

Ludington is coming off a tough loss to Sparta last week and Manistee is coming off a win over Lutheran Westland. Both teams have a 1-1 record overall.

“Sparta taught us a lot of lessons last week. They taught us we have to have more speed and we have to value the football and take care of it,” said Orioles coach Charlie Gunsell.

Gunsell sees Ludington matching up well with Manistee. He thinks Manistee may be a little bigger on the offensive line, but he still sees a great ball game in the works.

“Manistee has a good quarterback in (Jeffrey) Huber and they are huge up front. They have a good football team and they do things well (in the program),” Gunsell commented.

Taking it on the chin in the early season to a tough team like Sparta can take a toll on a team, but it is important to learn from the mistakes and work hard to overcome them.

Gunsell indicated his team has spent the week “getting some confidence back.

“It is early in the season so (we) are trying to correct fundamental errors,” he said. “They are hoping to bounce back.”

The Orioles have had their “most physical practices this week since the pads went on and the team is working hard. The defense needs to tackle and finish those tackles,” said Gunsell.

Gunsell is looking for more consistency from his team, particularly as they seek to work on the passing game. He is also working with his team to develop more from the option game.

From Manistee coach Troy Bytwork’s perspective, each team knows what to expect from the other.

“Charlie has been there for a number of years, and I’ve been here for a little bit now, too, and there’s not a ton of mystery probably to what either of us is going to do,” Bytwork said.

“They’re doing some different things, trying to keep the ball more in their quarterback’s hands. They’re doing a couple more read plays than I’ve seen in the past.

“But, they’re still running their jet motion stuff, reading the edge and trying to get to your edge. Probably not throwing it as much as he has the last couple of years, but from an offensive perspective a lot of what he’s done.”

Defensively, the Chippewas coach says the Orioles showing an even front, which is again not anything new, although Gunsell has used an odd front against Manistee in recent years.

Manistee rebounded from a disappointing loss in its season opener with a convincing performance in a 28-14 non-conference win over Lutheran Westland in Canton last week.

“Week One it seemed we were watching more, maybe trying to figure out what our roles were,” Bytwork said. “We have a fair amount of kids with a lot snaps, but some of those kids are in leadership positions that they maybe they weren’t in in years past.

“They’re figuring out how to lead, and how to lead on the field. I think we spent a lot of time watching in Week One, and in Week Two we spent a lot of time running around and playing football.

“It showed. We played much more physical. It turned into a typical game for us, in that by the fourth quarter we started to impose our will a little bit more up front.”

The oldest rivalry in Michigan is between Battle Creek Central and Kalamazoo Central, a match-up that began in 1893, followed by Saginaw Arthur Hill and Saginaw High that began in 1894. Also in 1894, a rivalry began between Menominee and Marinette, Wisconsin. A year later, in 1895, Ludington and Manistee began to battle each other and the Negaunee and Ishpeming rivalry started the same year.

Gunsell is expecting another good match-up, indicative of the rivalry and fierce competition brought to the field between the two teams. His team will “play as hard as you can play and see what happens from there.”