SCOTTVILLE — The Ludington-Mason County Central girls basketball rivalry game did not disappoint in Scottville on Monday as Mason County Central jumped out to a 27-9 halftime lead only to see that lead dip to seven several times in the fourth quarter before sinking just enough free throws to win the game, 41-36.

“I was really proud of the girls. We are pretty young, still. We had two seniors on the floor at different times, but mostly underclassmen,” said Mason County Central coach Mike Weinert. “With a quality team like Ludington, the big games they won last year and they have a tough schedule, they play tough teams, and to be able to pull that off… we were going to have to keep our foot on the gas.

“We let off a little bit and we let some of their key runs rattle us a little bit, but we didn’t let it break us.”

The first quarter was a low scoring affair as the first basket did not fall through the hoop until the 3:52 mark when Central sophomore Mallory Miller scored.

The Spartans’ Grace Weinert sunk a 3-pointer a minute later to put Central up 5-0 before Ludington ended the scoring drought when sophomore Jordyn Anderson passed to Jennah Skiba for the only Oriole basket of the quarter.

Miller added a bucket with just over 35 seconds in the quarter and the Spartans were ahead, 7-2.

Ludington struck first in the second quarter on a drive by junior Emma McKinley to make the score 7-4, but that was as close as the Orioles would get in the quarter as the Spartans put together four 3-point shots to outscore the Orioles 20-7 in the quarter and the Spartans held a 27-9 halftime lead.

Miller had two of Central’s four 3-pointers to lead the quarter in scoring with 10 points and Weinert sunk two 3-pointers in the quarter.

“The first half happened, and we have to find a way to fight through some of that kind of stuff,” LHS coach Warren Stowe said. “The silver lining is the second half, we had a lot of good that we can build on.”

The Spartans were hot from 3-point range in the first half, but they did not make another 3-pointer in the game.

Ludington came out of the half with a stronger offensive output to outscore the Spartans in the third quarter, 11-7, and in the fourth quarter, 14-7, but it was not enough to offset Central’s first half lead and the Spartans were able to sink seven free throws in the fourth quarter to win the game by seven.

“In the first half we were out-of-sorts, doing things uncharacteristically on defense we don’t normally do,” Stowe added.

Ludington senior Keelyn Laird led all scorers in the third quarter with five points. Ludington’s Emma McKinley and Central’s Charlie Banks each netted four points in the fourth quarter to lead their respective teams.

Central’s Miller led all scorers in the game with a total of 14 — a career-high — followed by Weinert with 11. Wren Nelson had seven rebounds to lead the Spartans, and Banks had five. Miller and Weinert each had two steals, and Miller and Banks each had two assists.

Ludington was led by Laird with nine, McKinley with eight and Mesyar with seven.

“Ludington is a very well-coached team and the ability to change defenses like they do, as quickly as they do and as well as they do, that was a huge task, and I thought my girls were up to it, and we haven’t seen anything like that, in small spurts, but not for 32 minutes,” said Weinert.

Both coaches found good in the game tonight, as both teams had times when their defense was tough or they were hitting on all cylinders offensively.

“It’s a marathon, even though these girls have had a lot of success, we are still relatively young… we just have to keep at it,” Stowe said. “When it’s a journey, you have to take the good and build on it and take the bad and learn from it.”

The Orioles (5-3) and the Spartans (5-0) are both in the West Michigan Conference this year, but are in different divisions. The Orioles are 4-0 in the Lakes Division and the Spartans are 2-0 in the Rivers Division.

Central plays again on Thursday when they travel to Ferris State University to play Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills while Ludington takes a break until after the new year.

LUDINGTON (34)

Stone 0 0-2 0, Kline 1 2-2 4, Skiba 2 0-0 4, McKinley 3 2-2 8, Mesyar 3 0-0 7, Lynn 1 0-0 2, Laird 4 1-2 9. Totals: 14 5-8 34

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (41)

Petersen 0 3-4 3, Banks 1 4-8 6, Weinert 3 2-2 11, hradel 2 0-2 4, Miller 6 0-3 14, Nelson 1 1-4 3. Totals: 13 10-23 41

Ludington;2;7;11;14;—;34

Mason Co. Central;7;20;7;7;—;41

3-point goals—Ludington (1): Kline. Mason County Central (5): Weinert (3), Miller (2). Total fouls—Ludington 20, Mason County Central 11. Fouled out— Ludington: Kline. Technical fouls—none.