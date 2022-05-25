MUSKEGON — The 43rd Meijer All Star Meet was held at Reeths-Puffer on Wednesday, amidst some wet weather, but area athletes ran, threw and jumped to impressive finishes and Ludington’s RyAnn Rohrer set a new meet record in the shot put.

While area athletes performed well at the meet, Rohrer’s new meet record was the only one set by area runners. Rohrer threw 43 feet, 5 1/2 inches to break the record held by a former Oriole, Brandy Thomas, set at 41-3 in 2015.

Athletes in a 29-school area that includes all schools from the Daily News coverage area qualify for the meet based on their performances throughout the track season. The best athletes following the MHSAA regional then compete at the meet, pitting Division 1 schools with Division 4 schools.

Five area runners took first place honors. Three were from Hart, Rohrer from Ludington and Anna Huizinga of Manistee with a personal record of 47.37 seconds in the 300 meter hurdles.

Hart had a double winner in Alyson Enns, winning the 1,600 and 3,200 races, the 1,600 in 5:18.09 and the 3,200 in 12:00.72. Addison Hovey, a freshman from Hart, jumped 5-2 in the high jump to secure her first place finish.

Track athletes from Hart, Ludington, Manistee, Mason County Eastern, Manistee Catholic, Mason County Central and Pentwater placed 32 times in the top six, qualifying for medals. Hart led the way with 12 places, Ludington and Manistee each had seven, Mason County Eastern, four and Manistee Catholic and Pentwater, one.

Second place finishes for the girls came for Hart in the 800 relay when the team of Aspen Boutell, Savanna Owens, Kendall Williamson and Hovey ran a 1:50.46.

The Pirates’ 1,600 relay with a team of Williamson, Lauren VanderLaan, Jessica Jazwinski and Audrianna Enns ran a 4:09.22. The quartet snapped the record set in 1982 of 4:10.50.

Jazwinski turned in a time of 2:14.32 in the 800 for a runner-up finish.

Rohrer added to her record-setting performance with a second in the discus with a throw of 121-8.

Manistee had a pair of track athletes record second place finishes. Libby McCarthy did it in the high jump, jumping 5-2, and Kendal Waligorski jumping a personal record and new school record of 9-3 in the pole vault.

Ludington freshman Summer Brower set a personal record in the 3,200, running 12:04.31, for a second place finish.

Taking third place finishes from Hart were Audrianna Enns, setting a personal record of 2:15.65 in the 800 meters and the 400 relay team of Boutell, VanderLaan, Williamson and Hovey with a time of 51.96.

Mason County Eastern’s Corinna Hernandez threw the discus 121-7, a personal record, that also sets a new MCE school record, breaking her own record of 121-1 set earlier this season. Hernandez also took fourth in the shot put with a throw of 37-7.

Manistee’s 800 relay team of Ashtyn Janis, Kasey Eckhardt, Huizinga and Lacey Zimmerman with a 1:50.66 and a third place finish.

Hart’s Boutell took third with a long jump of 15-5.

Ludington’s Nadia Grierson set a new personal record in the 1,600 with a time of 5:36.46, also good for third.

Other medalists by event, in the 100 meters were Hovey in fifth with a 13.17 and Manistee’s Zimmerman with a 13.34 and sixth place. In the 300 hurdles, in fourth, Ashley VanAelst of Manistee Catholic ran a personal record 49.94, in fifth, Olivia Wing of MCE with a 50.93 and Jocelyn Richison of Pentwater with a 51.69 and sixth place.

Half of the medals in the 300 hurdles were won by Western Michigan D League runners, VanAelst, Wing and Richison.

In the 400 relay, Manistee placed sixth in 54.01 with the team of Janis, Eckhardt, McCarthy and Zimmerman and in sixth in the 1600 relay in 4:26.78 with the team of McCarthy, Eckhardt, Audrey Huizinga and Anna Huizinga.

Ludington captured fourth in the 3,200 relay with a 10:22.84 run by Olivia Andersen, Brower, Kylie Sailor and Grierson. In discus, Aleeyah Betts threw a 107-1 for Ludington to place fifth.

In high jump, Williamson of Hart placed fifth with a jump of 4-10.

In the pole vault, Payton Haynes and Hillary Howe both jumped for personal records and both set a new MCE school record, breaking a record of 8-1 that Howe set earlier this season. Haynes placed fourth and Howe was just off the medals in ninth. Also in pole vault, Ludington’s Catherine Karboske and Hart’s Savanna Owens set new personal records with jumps of 8-3 and tied for sixth.

“Jocelyn (Richison) took a sixth place, medaling in the hurdles. She’s been a good hurdler since the eighth grade and it was awesome to see her get back at it and do so well in this meet,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. “It was a great meet, well run and super professional, with some tough competition. I am super proud of all of them.”

“I am proud of the kids making a very good showing,” said MCE coach Ben Knizacky. “Three MCE school records fell, Howe and Haynes in the pole vault and Hernandez in the discus. I thought it was really great that half of the medals in the 300 hurdles were won by WMD girls.”