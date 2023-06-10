Partly sunny skies created a mild morning for the 42nd running of the Ludington Lakestride Saturday morning along the shores of Lake Michigan.
Over 1,000 people signed up to run the 5-kilometer, 10-kilometer, or the half-marathon, which is a record for the event, according to Lakestride Race Director Alicia Christensen. She said about 300 people signed up between Friday and Saturday morning before the race.
“We really overshot our goal of 900,” Christensen said. “We had a huge surge of (late) registration.”
Rockford’s Jordan Lafreniere won the half-marathon with a time of 1 hour, 16 minutes and 40.39 seconds. The 40-year-old noted the strong headwind on the way back.
“It’s a gamble in Ludington,” he said.
Lafreniere, a Ludington native, finished second in the half-marathon back in 2018 with a time of 1:22:05.6.
“It’s nice to win this one when it’s a hometown race,” he said.
The top female finisher in the half-marathon was Summer Brower of Ludington, who finished with a time of 1:37:02.64.
The top male finisher in the 10-kilometer was Ludington’s Jose Flores, who finished with a time of 36:02.99. The top female finisher was Audry Enns of Hart, who finished with a time of 39:00.31.
Brayden Law of Fort Wayne, Indiana, won the 5-kilometer race with a time of 16:42.31 seconds. It’s the third consecutive year the 25-year-old has won a race at Ludington Lakestride, as he won the half-marathon last year.
“I’m coming off a slight issue with plantar fasciitis.” Law said. “Typically I run the half-marathon, but everything came around with the injury in early spring. So I’m just happy to be back out here and be able to do the 5K this year.”
Law has also won the 10-kilometer in both 2018 and 2019, as well as the 5-kilometer in 2017, so he has quite the history with Lakestride.
“This is the one race I always make sure I put on my calendar,” Law said. “So whether I’m doing the 5K, the 10K, or the half-marathon, I’m just glad to be out here.”
The top female finisher in the 5-kilometer was Ludington’s Grace Forfinski, who finished with a time of 22:16.48.
Christensen was very grateful for all the volunteers that came out to help.
“We have a great team,” Christensen said. “They are professionals at what they do. I see it every year but this year they’ve really shown.”
Christensen said they had a record number of participants at Friday night’s mile-long Family Fun Run as well. She said she wants to keep growing the event.
“This year was a huge leap in that direction,” she said. “We’ll look forward to next year and set a new goal.”