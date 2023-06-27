Mason Alan Salisbury, 34, was sentenced on two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree in the 51st Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Salisbury was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl on Feb. 14, 2022, while highly intoxicated. He pled no contest to these charges.
Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand spoke to the court about the effects the assault has had on the victim, who did not appear in court but had spoken to the prosecutor previously.
“This incident has resulted in the minor child having to reinitiate counseling, and it has severely traumatized her,” relayed Hand, “Her exact words were: ‘I want to be heard, I want my voice to be heard.’”
Hand pointed out that Salisbury was a close friend of the victim’s family, and he took advantage of that trust to manipulate and assault the victim. According to the prosecution, Salisbury coaxed the victim out of her bedroom while the rest of her family was sleeping by threatening to harm himself. He then took her onto the front porch, where the assault occurred.
“The behavior in order to accomplish this was manipulative and thought out,” said Hand as she requested that the full year in jail with no work release be imposed. “I think he deserves it. I believe the victim in this case also deserves to have comfort in knowing that his actions would not be tolerated.”
Dinehart, however, had a different narrative of the event. She said that Salisbury asked for a phone charger from the victim and that’s why she came out of her room, then she followed him onto the porch when he went to smoke a cigarette. Dinehart blamed Salisbury’s marital problems and severe alcoholism as the cause for the assault. She also stated that Salisbury has “significant anxiety and depression issues that ultimately have been untreated for a substantial amount of time.”
Salisbury made a sentencing comment of his own, saying, “At this point in my life I’m actually proud of myself, I’ve never been proud of myself before really.”
Judge Susan Sniegowski took all of this into consideration for her sentencing.
“The court understands the changes you’ve made in your life and how far you’ve come since this happened, but it’s an absolute shame that it happened at the expense of someone else — that the triggering event that caused you to make serious changes in your life is going to have possibly lifelong implications for the victim,” said Judge Sniegowski, “I hope you keep making those strides in the direction that you are, but I cannot in any way minimize the damage that’s been done due to your behavior.”
Salisbury was sentenced on both counts to five years of probation and 12 months of discretionary jail time with 10 months upfront and credit for seven days served. Salisbury was taken into custody immediately after the proceedings.