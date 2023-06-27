Hazy conditions did not stop the Scottville Clown Band from holding a patriotic concert Tuesday night at the Clown Band Shell.
The band was dressed in red, white and blue outfits and played patriotic tunes to a nice crowd. Audience members sat on lawn chairs and blankets as they watched the band perform.
The band performed marches and some medleys, including a Beach Boys medley.
Scottville Mayor Marcy Spencer spoke during the intermission to commemorate the band’s 120th anniversary.
“The City of Scottville commission, on behalf of the citizens of Scottville, would like to honor the Scottville Clown Band for bringing joy, smiles, and music to our community for 120 years,” Spencer said.
Herb Early, president of the Scottviile Clown Band and a cymbalist in the band, accepted the proclamation.