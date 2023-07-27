Scottville Pop Warner Youth Football and Scottville Optimist teamed up for a youth football camp this week at McPhail Field.
About 60 kids from third through sixth grade enjoyed a week of learning new skills on the gridiron, as well as some valuable life lessons.
“Our ultimate mission is to support the youth within the community that we operate in,” Scottville Optimist president Joseph Knowles said. “This group of athletic kids that want to exercise and stay in shape and work as a team is what we’re trying to build in our community.”
On Thursday, the final day of the camp, the kids partook in a punt, pass, and kick competition. They were able to show off the skills they learned throughout the week.
Some of the drills in the competition included trying to punt a football a long distance and attempting to kick a short field goal.
“It works great for us because it gives our kids a chance to showcase some talent and have some fun,” Scottville Pop Warner Youth Football President Ryan Graham said.
Players and coaches from the Mason County Central junior varsity and varsity football teams volunteered to help out with the camp.
“Everybody is collaboratively making sure that these kids have the most enjoyable time possible using their skills,” Graham said.