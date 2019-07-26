Stiles Road from U.S. 10 to Johnson Road will be closed to thru traffic for two to three weeks as contractors work to install a new water main, according to the Mason County Road Commission.

A new 12-inch water main is being installed to connect Ludington’s water main at to West Shore Community College from U.S. 10 to Sugar Grove Road during the remainder of the summer and into the fall.

The water main is being installed approximately 6 inches west of the existing roadway.

For the safety of the motorists and workers, the roadway will be closed to thru traffic. The detour route is Dennis Road north to Johnson Road, then east to Stiles Road for this first portion of the work.

Residents who live along the closed section of the road and emergency responders will have access.

The road commission is asking for people to proceed with caution and expect delays while work is being completed.

Once the water main has been installed in this section of Stiles, the detour will be changed so installation can begin on the next section of Stiles Road, which will then be closed to thru traffic.