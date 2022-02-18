On a night honoring the seniors, the Ludington girls basketball team played an inspired first half on its way to a 56-37 Lakes 8 Activities Conference win over Muskegon Catholic Friday at Hawley Gymnasium.

In a pre-game where each of the four seniors on Ludington’s team were recognized by coach Warren Stowe and given accolades of words their teammates used to describe them, the stage was set for an emotional night.

“I’m happy, I’m really proud of those seniors, Caterina, RyAnn, Jocelyn and Abi. They have really done a lot for our program. They talk about leaving a legacy and being good role models and showing young girls what it is like to be a Ludington Oriole, and I think they have done that and then some and that’s really not even about basketball. They are just really good people,” commented Stowe.

The Orioles jumped out to a 21-8 first quarter lead and were in front 40-17 heading in to the half. The play was crisp and highlighted by heads up passing, all out defensive effort and teamwork.

Two seniors, Abi Bandstra and RyAnn Rohrer, led the Orioles in the first quarter with seven and six points, respectively. Junior Keelyn Laird scored six in the second period, to lead the 19-point attack. Laird also added seven in the third quarter.

Three seniors, Rohrer, Austin and Bandstra all saw a lot of playing time throughout the game and senior foreign exchange student Caterina Sbrancia, an obvious favorite of the O-Zone student section, played well in the fourth quarter.

“We knew we were going to see zone and when we see zone we get to see RyAnn and Keelyn do what they do, and they just have this chemistry that is unlike anything I have ever seen. They know where each other is going to be and they find each other, and tonight RyAnn had the eye of the tiger tonight. And she was finishing everything at the rim, which I wouldn’t expect anything less on a night like tonight. It was awesome to see that,” said Stowe. “Our guards, Jocelyn, Abi, Emma (McKinley), Karly (Mesyar), Rylee (Stone), they did a really good job of knowing when to move the ball quick, when to get in the gaps, knowing when to be shot-ready and shoot a wide-open shot.

Laird’s 17 points led all scorers and RyAnn Roher chipped in with 14. Eight Orioles (14-5, 8-1 Lakes 8) contributed to the scoring on Friday.

Senior McKenna Gentry of Muskegon Catholic (8-9, 4-5 Lakes 8) was high scorer for the Crusaders with eight points.

In an all-time series that began in 2014-15, Ludington remains undefeated against Muskegon Catholic, leading 16-0.

Ludington returns to action next Friday when it plays its regular season finale at Muskegon Heights.

MUSKEGON CATHOLIC CENTRAL (37)

Ladd 0 4-8 4, Rauch 2 1-2 5, Staniforth 1 4-4 7, C.LaVigne 1 0-0 2, E.LaVigne2 0-0 4, Gentry 1 6-6 8, Albanese 3 1-1 7. Totals: 10 16-21 37.

LUDINGTON (56)

Stone 1 0-3 2, Rohrer 6 1-2 14, Austin 1 0-0 2, Bandstra 2 2-2 7, McKinley 1 0-0 3, Meysar 1 0-0 3, Lynn 3 2-2 8, Laird 8 1-2 17. Totals: 23 6-11 56.

Muskegon Catholic; 8;9;9;11—;37

Ludington; 21;19;9;7—;56

3-point goals—Muskegon Catholic (1): Staniforth, Ludington (4): Bandstra, Rohrer, McKinley, Mesyar. Total fouls—Muskegon Catholic 10, Ludington 21. Fouled out—Stone, Ludington. Technical fouls—none. JV Score—Ludington 36, Muskegon Catholic 10. Ludington JV Scoring— I.Ramirez 2, Anderson 8, Shimunek 1, Jeruzal 8, Stowe 4, Skiba 11, S.Ramirez 2.