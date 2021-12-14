CUSTER — The first quarter seemed closer than the 19-10 score at the buzzer, but Mason County Eastern’s boys basketball team then put the pedal to the metal and did not look back afterward, winning the Western Michigan D League match-up, 76-28.

Seniors Wyatt Crawford and Eli Shoup led the way in the first quarter with six and nine points, respectively. Shoup added 13 more in the second quarter and junior James Drake added eight for a 47-15 halftime lead.

Crawford added two 3-pointers in the third quarter and another two in the final frame to end the night with seven 3-pointers for 21 points. He also led the team with four assists and two blocked shots. Eli Shoup ended the game with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Drake contributed with 14 points and five steals.

“We played really well, especially on the defensive end, holding a contender to less than 30 points. We only have seven guys and so everyone is going to play. I really liked their effort on the defense. We were aggressive offensively, taking the ball hard to the basket, getting to the free throw line and finishing on lay-ups, and that is something we have really been emphasizing. It also helps if you have some guys who can knock down some 3-point shots,” said Eastern coach Mark Forner.

Forner talked with the team at halftime about playing with a lead and not letting up. He was pleased with the team’s performance in the second half when they added 16 points in the third quarter and 13 in the fourth.

The Cardinals were hot offensively, sinking 31 of 62 shots overall for 50% shooting. Crawford was 7-of-11 from 3-point range, 63.64%. Drake was 6-o-f9 in 2-point field goal attempts, 66.67%, and Eli Shoup was 13-of-22 for 2-pointers, 59.09%.

MCE is back on the hardcourt at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Big Rapids Crossroads.

BEAR LAKE (28)

Sanderson 1 1-2 4, Griffis 0 1-4 1, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Ruiz 1 0-0 3, Horless 1 0-0 3, Blattner 2 0-0 4, Cook 2 2-4 8, Merrill 0 1-2 1. Totals: 9 5-12 28.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (76)

C. Shoup 3 0-0 7, Wing 2 2-2 6, Drake 6 1-5 14, E. Shoup 13 2-2 28, Crawford 7 0-0 21. Totals: 30 5-9 76.

Bear Lake; 10;5;2;11;—;28

Mason County Eastern;19;28;16;13;—;76

3-point goals—Bear Lake (5): Sanderson, Ruiz, Horless, Cook (2). Mason County Eastern (9): C.Shoup, Drake, Crawford (7). Total fouls—Bear Lake 12, Mason County Eastern 12. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Mason County Eastern 11, Bear Lake 53. MCE Scoring—Hasenbank 3, Nelson 10, Tyndall 4, Larr 2.