Seven softball players from the area were named to the West Michigan Conference all-conference team for their play during the recently concluded 2023 season.
In the Lakes Division, Ludington’s Brynn Fortner made first team all-conference and Jody Meisenheimer was named an honorable mention.
In the Rivers division, Mason County Central’s Riley Mast and Hart’s Abby Hicks and Makenna Carrier were named to the first team. Central’s Alex Luttrell and Hart’s Gabryella Schmieding were both named honorable mentions.
All-WMC Lakes first-team: Fremont — McKenzie Gugins, junior; Elise Pfeiffer, junior. Ludington — Brynn Fortner, senior. Montague —K ennedy Johnson, junior; Kiara Mikkelsen, senior. Oakridge — Brenna Cabrera, sophomore; Gracie Clark, freshman; Madison Clark, junior; Ahria Doornbos, junior; Kaelin Jozca, junior; Andrea Romero, senior; Kylee Willea, sophomore. Orchard View — McKenzie Thiele, junior. Whitehall — Evelyn Darke, sophomore; Onnyka Dempsey, senior; Magan Leatrea, sophomore.
All-WMC Lakes honorable mentions: Fremont — Rainee Dey-Rayl, junior. Ludington — Jody Meisenheimer, junior. Montague — Reagan Cedarquist, freshman. Oakridge — Gracie Willea, sophomore. Orchard View — Jadin Strickland, junior. Whitehall — Hailey Carnes, senior; Harper Leon, junior.
All-WMC Rivers first-team: Hart — MaKenna Carrier, freshman; Abby Hicks, junior. Hesperia — Ali Townsend, senior. Holton — Abby Fowler, junior; Kenzie Greene, sophomore; Ryann Robins, junior; Grace Thompson, sophomore. Mason County Central — Riley Mast, junior. North Muskegon — Madison Balon, junior; Audrey Brown, freshman; Baila Lang, junior. Ravenna — Addi Gillard, sophomore; Emma Gillard, senior; Emma Herremans, sophomore; Emily Postema, freshman; Kara Postema, senior.
All-WMC Rivers honorable mentions: Hart —Gabryella Schmieding, junior. Hesperia — Triniti Tanner, senior. Holton — Aubrey Goyings, sophomore; Sydney McCormick, junior. Mason County Central — Alex Luttrell, senior. North Muskegon — Rylee Cooper, junior. Ravenna — Kendra Denhof, junior; Riley Homply, freshman.