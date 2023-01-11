SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central wrestling split a dual meet on Wednesday in Scottville, defeating Manistee, 58-12, and dropping a meet to Orchard View by criteria after tying, 39-39.
Spartans winning both matches on Wednesday by weight were Nyveah Wendt (113 pounds), Hunter Sanford (120), Zane McCabe (132), Colter Kirchner (144), Brayden Overmyer (157), Landon Angst (175) and Gradyn Wilson (HWT).
“We wrestled well against both teams,” said Central coach Kendel Trim. “We continue to get better and are improving each week.”
The Spartans wrestle again on Saturday when they travel to Pine River to compete in the Fallen Bucks Memorial Tournament.