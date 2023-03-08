SCOTTVILLE — Tied at the half, Shelby outscored Mason County Central by three in the second half to take a hard-fought 54-51 victory in an MHSAA Division 3 boys basketball district match-up in Scottville on Wednesday.
“We left it all out there,” said Central coach Tim Genson. “It always comes to an end sooner than you want it to.”
Mason County Central scored first as Jayden Perrone hit a field goal with just 19 seconds gone in the game. Perrone suffered an injury a week ago and there was some doubt as to whether he would play in the district, but Perrone is a senior and so, sporting a knee brace, he played a solid game.
Shelby senior Mason Garcia hit a three to put the Tigers up 3-2, a lead Shelby maintained until the game was tied up at 18-all with just 1:20 remaining in the second quarter.
“We don’t usually shoot a lot (of 3s) but we shot and made them tonight,” said Shelby coach Rick Zoulek. “Mason (Garcia) had a great game for us offensively for us, thank goodness, because they focused on our inside kids and roughed us up a little bit…”
Central fought back in the first quarter after being down 8-4 and brought it within two, 10-8, to finish the first.
Tigers Mason Garcia and Hayes hit for three more 3-pointers in the second, but the Spartans hustled for points as senior Will Chye had five points in the quarter and senior Kolden Myer added four.
Central was ahead, 21-18, with just seven seconds remaining before the half when Garcia hit for yet another 3-point goal to knot the score at 21.
The first half was a fast-paced affair with Central playing a tight zone to contain Shelby’s big men and Shelby knocking down 3-pointers.
Spartan senior Jack VanderHaag hit a pair of 3-point goals in the third quarter and senior Kaiden Cole also hit a three. The difference in the quarter — Shelby was able to get the ball inside more, when junior Wyatt Dickman scored five points and the Tigers took a two-point lead by the end of the quarter, 34-32.
The fourth quarter was spirited with intense defensive pressure. Shelby was ahead by as much as 12 points with just 1:19 remaining in the game. At that point, Shelby had not hit a 3-pointer in the quarter, but had hit for 7-8 free throws and the Tigers were up, 53-41.
Shelby would score just one more point in the final 1:19. Central fouled in hopes of getting the ball back and to some extent, it worked, as the Tigers hit for 1-for-8 free throws to close out the game.
In that same stretch, Central junior Braylin Thurow hit two 3-pointers to close the gap, 54-47, Cole sank two free throws and suddenly the score was 54-49, Tigers.
Perrone hit the final shot of the game with just six seconds on the clock.
“He just battled tonight,” commented Genson. “A week ago most of us didn’t think he would even be out there… It was a blessing he got to be out there and play and not watch it from the bench.”
The Spartans had mounted an incredible come back and the Tigers hung on with poise when the pressure was the greatest in the waning minute and won the district semifinal, 54-51.
“We had a lot of guys really step up tonight,” Genson said. “Kolden Myer had a great game, ‘The microwave,’ Braylin (Thurow), came in and hit a couple 3s…Kaiden (Cole) gave us some great play down the stretch.”
Central’s Chye had six rebounds, Myer had seven and had two steals. Perrone had two assists and two steals, and Tyler Thurow had four assists.
Leading all scorers in the game was Shelby’s Mason Garcia with 18 points. Hayes, Dickman and Lee all contributed 11 points for the Tigers.
Chye led the Spartans with 13 points and VanderHaag had 11.
Zoulek gave praise to his players for their growth as a team throughout the year.
“I’m really proud of how far they have come in helping each other and communicating,” Zoulek said.
For Genson, it was more than just the end of the season, it was the end of an era. With the end of the season for his Spartans, a senior-dominated group, it was also the end of Genson’s high school basketball coaching career. Genson will retire, from coaching, from teaching and from his athletic director position at the end of June.
He has had many successes in his coaching career, including a trip to the Breslin Center at Michigan State University, playing in the MHSAA state final game.
“I was blessed to get to the final game in a season once,” said Genson. “I’ve worked with great coaches, and if I’m going to lose to a guy, Rick (Zoulek) isn’t a bad guy to lose to. I didn’t want to, but I have a lot of respect for him.”
Mason County Central (15-8) and Shelby (13-11) have a long history dating back to the 1929-30 season and in those years, the two schools have not only played two West Michigan Conference games a season, but since 1932-33, they have played a third game, a post-season game, 30 times. Central has a slight 16-14 edge, even with the loss on Wednesday.
The Tigers and the Spartans split the conference games this season.
Shelby will suit up against White Cloud in the Division 3 district final at 7 p.m., Friday at Mason County Central. White Cloud advanced to the final by defeating Hesperia in the other semifinal, 65-33.
SHELBY (54)
Claeys 1 1-4 3, M.Garcia 5 4-4 18, Hayes 3 2-4 11, Dickman 5 1-2 11, Lee 4 3-6 11. Totals: 18 11-20 54.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (51)
Chye 5 3-9 13, T.Thurow 1 0-0 2, B.Thurow 2 0-0 6, Perrone 2 2-2 6, Cole 1 2-2 5, VanderHaag 4 0-0 11, Myer 4 0-0 8. Totals: 19 7-13 51.
Shelby;10;11;13;20;—;54
MC Central;8;13;11;19;—;51
3-point goals—Shelby (7): M.Garcia 4, Hayes 3. Mason County Central (6): VanderHaag 3, Cole, B.Thurow 2. Total fouls—Shelby 12, Mason County Central 16. Fouled out—Mason County Central: Chye. Technical fouls—none.