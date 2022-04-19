SHELBY — Mason County Central girls soccer traveled to Shelby on Tuesday and had a close first half, down 2-1, but the Tigers outscored the Spartans, 3-1, in the second half to win the West Michigan Conference contest, 5-2.
Scoring in the first half for the Spartans was Lily Stone and Bronwyn Stevens scored the lone goal in the second half.
Goalkeeper Gabby Jensen allowed two goals in the first half while saving 18 shots on goal. In the second half, Jensen saved seven shots on goal while Shelby scored three.