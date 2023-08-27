REED CITY — The Shelby boys soccer team traveled to Reed City on Saturday and the handed host school, Reed City, an 8-0 loss.
Shelby found the back of the net first on a goal by Ignacio Ortiz scored on an assist by Mauricio Castillo.
The Tigers jumped to a 4-0 lead at halftime and ended the game in the second half with a mercy-rule win, 8-0.
Scoring goals for the victorious Tigers were Castillo and Alan Arreola two each with single goals scored by Ignacio Ortiz, Watt Dickman, Venancio Cadena and Andy Vega.
Castillo assisted on five goals and Carson Stovall, Wyatt Dickman and Alan Arreola each added one assist in the match.