SCOTTVILLE — Down 17-18 at the half, Shelby used a big 17-point third quarter to take a six point lead in to the final quarter and battled for the 45-40 MHSAA Division 3 boys basketball district win over White Cloud on Friday.
White Cloud jumped out to an 11-6 first quarter lead when sophomore Jayden Robinson scored six points in the quarter and senior Mason Ruether hit for a 3-pointer.
White Cloud maintained the lead in the second quarter, but Shelby began to pull closer, outscoring the Indians, 11-7, in the second, to come within one, 17-18.
Tiger junior Phillip Hayes hit a 3-point goal with just 1:51 remaining in the quarter and was fouled on another 3-point attempt with 16.5 seconds and sank two of three from the free throw line.
“They are a solid team, they really are,” said Shelby coach Rick Zoulek. “They are a lot like Scottville. They like to penetrate and then they kick it out for the 3s.”
“The first time we played them we lost by 13, we outplayed them everywhere except we didn’t rebound,” said White Cloud coach Bob Jones. “We shored it up. We gave it everything we had, except we couldn’t make the free throws.”
With a minute gone in the third quarter, Hayes hit a three and put Shelby in the lead for the first time in the game, 20-18.
White Cloud junior Jared Watson dropped a bucket in at 5:18 to tie the score 20-all, but Shelby senior Bishop Lee scored at the 4:30 mark to put the Tigers up 22-20.
Not to be outdone, White Cloud’s Noah Robinson hit a 3-pointer about 30 seconds later to put the Indians back in the lead, 23-22, and Mason Ruether scored a three about 30 seconds after to put White Cloud up by four, 26-22.
The Tigers’ Treyjin Waller scored on a putback after pulling down two offensive rebounds underneath and making good on the third shot with three minutes remaining in the quarter to pull within two and Mason Garcia scored tie the game yet again, 26-26.
“I thought White Cloud played exceptional in the first half,” said Zoulek. “They did so many good things that first half and we just kept turning it over and forcing ourselves, trying to make something happen instead of letting something happen…”
White Cloud’s Mason Ruether scored the Indians’ final two points of the quarter at 1:58, putting White Cloud in the lead 28-26, but Mason Garcia hit for a three with 1:32 on the clock, putting Shelby in the lead, 29-28, a lead they would not relinquish on the way to the district championship.
Shelby (14-11) ended the third quarter with 17 points, White Cloud (13-10) scored 10 and the Tigers had a six point lead to start the final period.
Both teams scored seven points in the first 3 1/2 minutes of the fourth and Shelby still owned a six point lead at that point, but White Cloud’s Watson hit for a field goal and Kevin Strait scored two and the score was 41-39, Shelby, with 1:42 to play in the game.
In the final 1:07 of the game, White Cloud’s Jayden Robinson hit the back end of a two shot shooting foul to bring the Indians’ within one, 41-40.
For the next 1:06, Shelby’s Lee came to the free throw line to shoot one-and-one’s four times. He hit the front end three of those four times. With 13.2 seconds in the game, Lee hit both ends of his free throw shots and Shelby was able to exhale slightly, as the Tigers owned a 44-40 lead.
Lee hit one more free throw with 4.2 seconds remaining to take the lead to five, 45-40 and seal the district win for the Tigers.
“They started playing and stopped worrying about maybe getting some calls and (decided to) just go finish it and that is how we have grown,” Zoulek commented. “In the first half they were playing on emotion and they were letting it get the best of them…”
“In the second half, we settled down a little bit and found a few more openings, luckily,” Zoulek said.
“Shelby is well-coached and patient on offense,” said Jones. “They have a lot of seniors who are smart and they don’t force and it is tough to beat a team like that…”
“We will use this as a teaching moment and a little motivator…,” said Jones. “This group, the (returning) four starters on the floor and the guys coming up are workers and they have talent…so next year we will see.”
Leading all scorers was Shelby’s Mason Garcia with 14. Lee had 10 and Hayes had 8 points.
White Cloud was led by Mason Ruether with 10 and Jayden and Noah Robinson each had nine.
White Cloud out-rebounded the Tigers 16-10 in the first half, but Shelby won the rebound battle in the end, finishing with 28 to White Cloud’s 25.
Shelby’s road in the district was a tough one as they had three close games, defeating Manistee on Monday, 53-36; Mason County Central on Wednesday, 54-51; and White Cloud, 45-40, on Friday.
Shelby advances to the Lake City regional on Monday and will play at 7 p.m. against McBain (20-5), a winner over Evart, 60-41, in the district final played at Houghton Lake. The other regional semi-final game pits Sanford Meridian (18-7) against Traverse City St. Francis (21-4), the eighth-ranked team in Division 3 in the last Associated Press poll.
Sanford Meridian beat Beal City, 43-40, in a district hosted by Sanford Meridian and Traverse City St. Francis defeated Maple City Glen Lake, 46-32, at the Lake City district.
SHELBY (45)
Claeys 1 2-2 5, M.Garcia 5 2-3 14, Hayes 2 2-3 8, Waller 1 0-0 2, L.Garcia 1 0-0 2, Dickman 2 0-1 4, Lee 2 6-9 10. Totals: 14 12-18 45.
WHITE CLOUD (40)
M.Ruether 4 0-0 10, J.Robinson 4 1-5 9, Strait 3 0-2 6, N.Robinson 3 0-1 9, Watson 3 0-2 6. Totals: 17 1-10 40.
Shelby;6;11;17;11;—;45
White Cloud;11;7;10;12;—;40
3-point goals—Shelby(5): Claeys, M.Garcia 2, Hayes 2. White Cloud (5): M.Ruether 2, N.Robinson 3. Total fouls—Shelby 9, White Cloud 16. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.