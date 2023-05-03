HART — Playing short-handed due to injury and illness, Hart's soccer team was defeated by Fremont, 2-0 in a West Michigan Conference match on Wednesday in Hart.
Fremont scored once in each half and senior goal keeper Mya Chickering posted 17 saves for Hart.
"Despite playing down, we played a much closer game against Fremont than the previous season," said Hart coach, Joseph Gilbert. "Last season the Packers defeated the Pirates, 8-1.
"The close game with an undermanned team is huge progress for the Pirates," Gilbert added.
Hart is back on the soccer field on Friday when they host Newaygo at 5 p.m.