PENTWATER — Pentwater hosted Marion in a girls basketball game on Tuesday in Pentwater and the first quarter set the tone for the game as Marion went up 15-1 and finished the game with a 50-23 win in the Western Michigan D League game.

"The first quarter told the tale, as they went up 15-1," Pentwater coach Joe Gorton said. "We really didn't play as poorly as the score suggested. We got a lot of really good looks, but missed some bunnies… Marion was able to turn those negatives into points early."

The Falcons were short-handed on Tuesday as two key players were out due to illness and a third starter was lost in warm-ups.

"Given the lack of manpower, I was really impressed with the fight my girls put up," Gorton said.

Gorton thought his team played much better in the second quarter and praised his young guards, "My young guards really stepped up when we needed them. (Ava) Johnson and freshman Aubrie Adams really shouldered a lot of responsibility tonight and impressed against tough competition."

"My seniors played their tails off as well," continued Gorton. "Jocelyn (Richison) chipped in nine points and she played from start to finish. She really left it all out there tonight."

The Eagles (11-3, 9-2 WMD) were led by Jacelyn Moggo and Georgia Meyer with game-high 12 points a piece. The Falcons (5-10, 4-8 WMD) were led by eighth grader Ava Johnson with 10 and senior Jocelyn Richison with nine.

Pentwater plays again on Thursday when they travel to Bear Lake.

MARION (50)

Bear 3 1-2 7, Bell 3 0-0 7, Moggo 5 0-0 12, Jolly 1 1-2 3, Grundy 2 0-2 6, Meyer 6 0-0 12, Sutten 1 0-0 2, Kiger 0 1-2 1. Totals: 21 3-8 50.

PENTWATER (23)

Richison 4 0-0 9, Johnson 4 0-0 10, Kieda 1 1-2 3, Sayles 0 1-4 1. Totals: 9 2-6 23.

Marion; 15;11;10;14;—;50

Pentwater; 1;9;6;7;—;23

3-point goals—Marion (5): Bell, Moggo 2, Grundy 2. Ludington (3): Richison, Johnson 2. Total fouls—Marion 7, Pentwater 6. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.