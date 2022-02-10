PENTWATER — Down by five at the half, 24-19, Pentwater girls's basketball attempted to come back in the fourth, but lost, 48-42, at home on Thursday to Big Rapids Crossroads in Western Michigan D League play.

"I was down two starters once again, with five-year starter Mikaylyn Kenney out with an injury. I was able to mix in some of my (junior varsity) girls to fill the gaps, and they stepped up admirable. I was really happy with the effort from all the girls," said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton. "We moved the ball great, really took care of our possessions, (but) just couldn't finish easy looks at the end. We definitely had what we wanted, just couldn't put it together and finish."

The Falcon's Haidyn Adams and Big Rapids Crossroads' Amelia Thompsen shared the high-point total with 18 points each. Pentwater's MacKenna Hasil added 12 and Crossroad's Jackie Cole had 15.

Maren Martinsen had nine rebounds for Pentwater and Hasil and Marissa Sayles added six a piece. Jocelyn Richison had four steals and Sam Schaefer had four assists.

The Falcons play Tuesday when they travel to Manistee to take on Manistee Catholic.

BIG RAPIDS CROSSROADS (48)

Cole 5 2-7 15, Buys 3 0-1 7, Thompsen 9 0-4 18, Carr 2 0-0 5, VanLuinen 0 1-3 1, Meeuwes 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 3-15 48.

PENTWATER (42)

Richison 3 0-0 7, Adams 7 4-11 18, Martinsen 0 1-2 1, Schaefer 1 0-0 2, Sayles 1 0-0 2, Hasil 6 0-2 12. Totals: 18 5-15 42.

BR Crossroads;12;12;14;10;—48

Pentwater;9;10;10;13;—42

3-point goals—Big Rapids Crossroads (5): Cole 3, Buys, Carr. Pentwater (1): Richison. Total fouls—Big Rapids Crossroads 15, Pentwater 16. Fouled out—Pentwater: Schaefer. Technical fouls—none.