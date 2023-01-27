WALKERVILLE — Mason County Eastern was down 29-26 at the half, when Clay Shoup poured in 28 of his game high 43 points in the second half to carry the Cardinals to a 64-53 Western Michigan D League win in Walkerville on Friday.

The Wildcats (1-10, 1-8 WMD) and the Cardinals (2-10, 2-7 WMD) battled to a 16-16 first quarter tie, but Walkerville was able to outscore MCE by 3 points in the second to take a 29-26 lead in to the half.

Eastern’s Shoup had 12 points in the third quarter and Alex Tyndall and Aaron Drake each put four points on the board to help the Cardinals outscore Walkerville 20-14 and take a 46-43 lead in to the final stanza.

While Collin Chase of Walkerville scored eight points in the final quarter to lead his team, it was Eastern’s Shoup with 16 points in the quarter, nine from the free throw line, that lifted Eastern to the 64-53 win.

Eastern was 16-18 as a team on Friday, led by Shoup who was 13-13 from the charity stripe.

Shoup led all scorers with 43 points, followed by Tyndall and Drake with six a piece. He’s scored 46 last week in a loss to Hesperia, giving him two 40-plus games in the past three games.

Walkerville was led by Connor Shafer with 14, Collin Chase and Angel Santillan Lopez with 12 each and Zeontoe Delapaz with 10.

Eastern and Walkerville have been playing basketball against each other since 1930-31 and Friday’s game was the 185th meeting between the two. With the win, Eastern increased the win streak to six and improved to 133-32 in the all-time series.

The Cardinals play again on Wednesday when they host Bear Lake in Custer.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (64)

Tyndall 3 0-0 6, Shoup 12 13-13 43, Wing 1 3-5 5, Howe 1 0-0 2, Hasenbank 1 0-0 2, Drake 3 0-0 6. Totals: 21 16-18 64.

WALKERVILLE (53)

Chase 4 3-6 12, Shafer 6 1-2 14, Lopez 5 0-3 12, Oomen 1 0-0 2, Delapoz 5 0-2 10, Lopez 0 3-9 3. Totals: 21 7-22 53.

MC Eastern 16 10 20 18 — 64

Walkerville 16 13 14 8 — 53

3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (6): Shoup 6. Walkerville (4): Chase, Shafer, Lopez 2. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 15, Walkerville 16. Fouled out—Mason County Easetrn: Howe. Walkerville: Lopez. Technical fouls—none.